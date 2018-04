BRIEF-Terveystalo Oy Says Finnish Tax Authority Concluded Tax Audit At Terveystalo Healthcare Holding Oy, Unit Of Terveystalo PLC

April 18 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oy:

* FINNISH TAX AUTHORITY HAS CONCLUDED TAX AUDIT AT TERVEYSTALO HEALTHCARE HOLDING OY, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF TERVEYSTALO PLC.

* FINNISH TAX AUTHORITY HAS CONCLUDED TAX AUDIT AND ISSUED ITS AUDIT REPORT CONCLUDING THAT AUDIT DID NOT CAUSE ANY ACTION

* GROUP WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT RESULTS OF AUDIT IN ITS REPORTING REGARDING Q1 OF 2018

* GROUP WILL RECOGNIZE DEFERRED TAX ASSETS RELATED TO OUTSTANDING TAX LOSSES CARRIED FORWARD OF ABOUT EUR 13 MILLION IN Q1

* RECOGNITION HAS A NET RESULT IMPACT ON Q1 OF 2018

* TERVEYSTALO- RECOGNITION HAS NET RESULT IMPACT ON Q1 AND IS BASED ON ASSUMPTION CO WILL BE ABLE TO USE ALL OUTSTANDING TAX LOSSES BEFORE THEY EXPIRE