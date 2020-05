BRIEF-Terveystalo Q1 Adjusted EBITA Falls To EUR 22.9 Million

May 6 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO GROUP INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2020

* Q1 REVENUE DECREASED BY 3.9 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 257.4 MILLION (267.8) MAINLY DUE TO EXPIRED OUTSOURCING AGREEMENTS.

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITA) DECREASED BY 29.4 PERCENT TO EUR 22.9 MILLION (32.4)

* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 8.8 MILLION (17.2)

* IMPROVEMENT OF DEMAND IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 WOULD REQUIRE GRADUAL LIFTING OF RESTRICTIONS, ON MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE IN PARTICULAR, DURING SPRING AND SUMMER

* IN APRIL 2020, REVENUE FROM CORPORATE AND PRIVATE CUSTOMER GOUPS DECLINED BY APPROXIMATELY 30 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.