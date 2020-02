Feb 13 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2019

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 270.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 197.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR 31.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.26 (20) PER SHARE IN TOTAL BE DISTRIBUTED IN TWO INSTALLMENTS