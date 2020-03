March 20 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO REVISES ITS MARKET OUTLOOK DUE TO UNCERTAIN MARKET SITUATION AND ISSUES A PROFIT WARNING

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DEMAND FOR NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE AND ORAL HEALTH SERVICES ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN SHORT TERM

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS DURATION OF SITUATION, AND HENCE ECONOMIC IMPACT

* COST ADJUSTMENT MEASURES HAVE ALSO BEEN INITIATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)