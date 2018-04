April 16 (Reuters) - TERVEYSTALO OY:

* REG-TERVEYSTALO PLC: TERVEYSTALO SELLS THE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF PORIN LINNANKULMA MUTUAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY

* WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS A TENANT IN PREMISES ON A FIXED TERM TEN-YEAR CONTRACT.

* DEBT-FREE PURCHASE PRICE OF REAL ESTATE COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 16 MILLION

* TERVEYSTALO ESTIMATES THAT TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A NON-RECURRING CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)