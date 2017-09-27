FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Terveystalo sets fixed IPO price of 9.76 euros per share
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 27, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Terveystalo sets fixed IPO price of 9.76 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Healthcare Oy

* Says sets fixed IPO price of 9.76 euros ($11.46) per share

* Says aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately 100 million euros by offering a minimum of 10,245,902 and a maximum of 10,305,533 new shares for subscription

* Says market capitalisation of the company is approximately 1,25 billion euros assuming that a maximum number of the new shares are offered and subscribed for in the IPO

* Says subscription period is expected to commence on September 28 2017

* Says trading on Helsinki bourse's main list expected to start around October 13 2017 Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.