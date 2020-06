June 11 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KESKI-LAPIN HAMMASHUOLTO OY, A PRIVATE CLINIC THAT OFFERS ORAL HEALTH SERVICES IN NORTHERN FINLAND

* COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO TERVEYSTALO AS OLD EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE IN FORMER PREMISES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)