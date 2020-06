June 15 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Oyj:

* TERVEYSTALO STRATEGY REVIEW: TERVEYSTALO ENTERS THE NEXT DEVELOPMENT PHASE, FINANCIAL TARGETS UPDATED

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET: GROWTH: AT LEAST 5% ANNUAL GROWTH IN REVENUE IN LONG TERM THROUGH A COMBINATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS

* LONG TERM AIM IS TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 40% OF NET PROFIT AS DIVIDENDS ANNUALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)