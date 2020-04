BRIEF-Tervita Says Reducing Capital Spending, Suspending Share Repurchase Plan

March 31 (Reuters) - Tervita Corp:

* ORATION RESPONDS TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND GLOBAL OIL PRICE DECLINE BY REDUCING CAPITAL SPENDING AND FIXED COSTS, AND SUSPENDING SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* CAPITAL BUDGET REDUCTION TO $60 MILLION FOR 2020

* FIXED COST REDUCTIONS ANNUALIZED AT $30 MILLION TO $34 MILLION

* PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SALARY REDUCTION OF 15%

* CO WILL IMPLEMENT EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS CASH RETAINER REDUCTION OF 15% & ELECTION TO RECEIVE TOTAL RETAINER IN NON-CASH DEFERRED SHARE UNITS

* TERVITA -ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING OF INDUSTRIAL SERVICES SEGMENT, BUSINESS SERVICES RESULTING IN 20% REDUCTION TO SIZE OF EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM