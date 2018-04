April 11 (Reuters) - TESARO Inc:

* TESARO AND MEDISON ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE ZEJULA® IN ISRAEL

* FURTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* MEDISON WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO COMMERCIALIZE ZEJULA IN ALL INDICATIONS, EXCLUDING PROSTATE CANCER, IN ISRAEL

* MEDISON TO ALSO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY POTENTIAL PATIENT ACCESS PROGRAMS PRIOR TO REGULATORY APPROVAL