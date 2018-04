April 24 (Reuters) - TESARO Inc:

* TESARO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM QUADRA TRIAL OF ZEJULA

* TESARO - TRIAL RESULTS SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVED PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINT, DEMONSTRATED ZEJULA MONOTHERAPY ACTIVITY IN BIOMARKER SELECTED PATIENT POPULATION

* TESARO INC - TRIAL’S DATA INTENDED TO SUPPORT LABEL EXPANSION WITH BIOMARKER IN TREATMENT SETTING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: