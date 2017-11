Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc:

* Tesaro announces third-quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $142.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tesaro Inc - ‍positive CHMP opinion issued for zejula in e.u. & commercial launch anticipated to begin by year-end​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: