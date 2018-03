BRIEF-Tesaro Says TOPACIO Data Demonstrates Compelling Clinical Activity Of Zejula In Patients With Type Of Ovarian Cancer

March 26 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc:

* DATA FROM TOPACIO TRIAL REPORTED AT SGO DEMONSTRATES COMPELLING CLINICAL ACTIVITY OF ZEJULA IN COMBINATION WITH AN ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY IN PATIENTS WITH PLATINUM RESISTANT/REFRACTORY OVARIAN CANCER

* TESARO INC - ‍EFFICACY OF NIRAPARIB IN COMBINATION WITH AN ANTI-PD-1 MAB SURPASSES HISTORICAL EFFICACY BENCHMARKS FOR PD-1 OR PARP MONOTHERAPIES​

* TESARO INC - COMBINATION OF NIRAPARIB WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH AN INCIDENCE OF GRADE 3/4 THROMBOCYTOPENIA OF 9%

* TESARO-POTENTIAL APPROACH TO REDUCE INCIDENCE OF GRADE 3 OR 4 THROMBOCYTOPENIA IDENTIFIED BASED ON RETROSPECTIVE ANALYSIS OF DATA FROM PHASE 3 NOVA TRIAL

* TESARO - IN ADDITION TO THROMBOCYTOPENIA, OTHER MOST COMMONLY OBSERVED GRADE ≥3 ADVERSE EVENTS N STUDY INCLUDED ANEMIA AND NEUTROPENIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: