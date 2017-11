Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro secures $500 million non-dilutive term loan financing

* Loans will mature in December 2024​

* Loan facility provides Tesaro with up to $500 million of borrowing capacity available in two tranches​

* Plan to use proceeds to strengthen PARP inhibitor franchise in ovarian cancer, expand development of Zejula in other tumor types​