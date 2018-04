April 19 (Reuters) - Tesco PLC:

* TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING NOTES

* TESCO PLC ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFERS FOR ITS £350 MILLION 5.50 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2019, £900 MILLION 6.125 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2022

* TENDER OFFERS FOR £515MLN 5 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2023, £200 MILLION 6 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2029, £200 MILLION 5.50 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2033

* TENDOR OFFER FOR £300 MILLION 4.875 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2042 AND £500 MILLION 5.20 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)