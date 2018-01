Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tesco Bank:

* ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF GERRY MALLON AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE

* MALLON WILL JOIN FROM ULSTER BANK, WHERE HE IS CURRENTLY CHIEF EXECUTIVE‍​

* GERRY, WHO WILL BE MEMBER OF TESCO GROUP EXECUTIVE, WILL BEGIN HIS ROLE TOWARDS END OF JULY 2018‍​