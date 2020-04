BRIEF-Tesco CEO says final dividend payment is justified

April 8 (Reuters) - Tesco PLC:

* CEO SAYS ~CURRENTLY HAVE ABOUT 55,000 WORKERS ABSENT

* CEO SAYS ~FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT IS JUSTIFIED, WON’T TAKE UK GOVERNMENT MONEY WHERE IT IS NOT NEEDED

* CEO SAYS ~TAKING BUSINESS RATES RELIEF JUSTIFIED AS GOVERNMENT RECOGNISES SUBSTANTIAL ADDITIONAL COSTS IT IS HAVING TO TAKE IN CRISIS

* CEO SAYS ~HAS NOT THOUGHT ABOUT EXTENDING TENURE, STILL DUE TO LEAVE OCT. 1

* CEO SAYS ~STILL EXPECTS 8.2 BILLION STG SALE OF THAILAND/MALAYSIA BUSINESS TO COMPLETE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* CEO SAYS ~ANTICIPATES EASTER TRADING NOT BEING THE PEAK IT HAS BEEN IN PREVIOUS TIMES Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)