April 11 (Reuters) - Tesco:

* CEO SAYS 5 WEEKS INTO BOOKER TAKEOVER WILL NOT BE CHANGING FINANCIAL TARGETS

* CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON MEDIA REPORT PLANS TO SET-UP OWN DISCOUNTER OPERATION

* CEO SAYS UK NON-FOOD MARKET HAS BEEN DIFFICULT FOR A WHILE, “CHALLENGES REMAIN”

* CEO SAYS “VERY HAPPY WITH MARGIN PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS”

* CEO SAYS “DEFINITELY A DOWNWARD TREND IN FOOD INFLATION Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)