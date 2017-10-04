Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco

* CEO says turnaround “is firmly on track”

* CEO says inflation in business “running at about 1 percent below peers”

* CEO says return of dividend a “significant milestone in recovery of business”

* CEO says does not expect inflationary situation in H2 to change from H1

* CEO says “comfortable” with analysts’ consensus profit forecasts for 2017-18 of about 1.5 billion stg

* CEO “remains confident” Booker transaction “completely on track”

* CEO says “was shocked as anybody” by recent Two Sisters chicken food safety issue, says immediately investigated

* Shares up 1.8 percent after 27 percent rise in H1 profit, return of dividend Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)