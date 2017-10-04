FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2017 / 7:05 AM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco

* CEO says turnaround “is firmly on track”

* CEO says inflation in business “running at about 1 percent below peers”

* CEO says return of dividend a “significant milestone in recovery of business”

* CEO says does not expect inflationary situation in H2 to change from H1

* CEO says “comfortable” with analysts’ consensus profit forecasts for 2017-18 of about 1.5 billion stg

* CEO “remains confident” Booker transaction “completely on track”

* CEO says “was shocked as anybody” by recent Two Sisters chicken food safety issue, says immediately investigated

* Shares up 1.8 percent after 27 percent rise in H1 profit, return of dividend Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.