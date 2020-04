April 7 (Reuters) -

* TESLA ANNOUNCES PAY CUTS, FURLOUGHS, AND AIMS TO GET BACK TO PRODUCTION BY MAY 4 - ELECTREK

* TESLAY SAYS PAY WILL BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED FOR SALARIED EMPLOYEES - ELECTREK

* TESLAY SAYS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEES, PAY REDUCTIONS ARE 30% FOR VICE PRESIDENTS AND ABOVE, 20% FOR DIRECTORS AND ABOVE, 10% FOR EVERYONE ELSE - ELECTREK Source text: bit.ly/2RlAdUo Further company coverage: