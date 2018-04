April 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA SAYS ACCORDING TO FAMILY, WALTER HUANG WAS WELL AWARE THAT “AUTOPILOT WAS NOT PERFECT”

* TESLA SAYS HUANG TOLD HIS FAMILY AUTOPILOT WAS NOT RELIABLE IN THAT EXACT LOCATION, YET HE NONETHELESS ENGAGED AUTOPILOT AT THAT LOCATION

* TESLA SAYS "IS EXTREMELY CLEAR THAT AUTOPILOT REQUIRES THE DRIVER TO BE ALERT AND HAVE HANDS ON THE WHEEL"