BRIEF-Tesla Inc - An Update On Last Week'S Accident

March 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA INC - AN UPDATE ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT

* TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT “HAVE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT WHAT MAY HAVE HAPPENED” -BLOG

* TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT -“IN MOMENTS BEFORE COLLISION, AUTOPILOT WAS ENGAGED WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL FOLLOW-DISTANCE SET TO MINIMUM” -BLOG

* TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT -“ DRIVER HAD RECEIVED SEVERAL VISUAL AND ONE AUDIBLE HANDS-ON WARNING EARLIER IN THE DRIVE”- BLOG

* TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT -“DRIVER’S HANDS WERE NOT DETECTED ON WHEEL FOR 6 SECONDS PRIOR TO COLLISION”- BLOG

* TESLA SAYS "TESLA AUTOPILOT DOES NOT PREVENT ALL ACCIDENTS – SUCH STANDARD WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE – BUT IT MAKES THEM MUCH LESS LIKELY TO OCCUR"- BLOG Source text : (bit.ly/2uB2kGb) Further company coverage: