BRIEF-Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's FY 2017 Compensation Was $49,920

April 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA INC - CEO AND CHAIRMAN ELON MUSK’S FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $49,920 VERSUS $45,936 IN 2016

* TESLA SAYS CFO DEEPAK AHUJA’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $15.5 MILLION; COMPENSATION INCLUDED STOCK AWARDS OF WORTH $10.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* TESLA INC SAYS FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR DOUG FIELD, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ENGINEERING WAS $9.2 MILLION, INCLUDING $8.9 MILLION IN STOCK AWARDS

* TESLA INC SAYS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER JEFFREY STRAUBEL’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $249,600

* TESLA SAYS BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE THEIR SHARES AGAINST APPROVAL OF STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE CHAIR OF BOARD BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR