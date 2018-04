April 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA INC COMMENTS ON ARTICLE PUBLISHED IN REVEAL

* TESLA INC SAYS LAST YEAR, CO REDUCED INJURY RATE BY 25% - BLOG

* TESLA INC SAYS HAVE REVIEWED AND CONFIRMED THAT THE RECORDED INJURIES REVEAL DISPUTED TO CO WERE PROPERLY RECORDED BY TESLA

* TESLA SAYS HAD UPDATED LOGS AFTER IDENTIFYING SOME WORK HOURS & INJURIES NOT SHARED WITH CO BY TEMP AGENCIES PRIOR TO 2016 OSHA 300 LOGS SUBMISSION