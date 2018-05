May 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA, IN RESPONSE TO CONSUMER REPORTS, SAYS CO’S TESTING FOUND BRAKING DISTANCES WITH AVERAGE OF 133 FEET WHEN CONDUCTING 60-0 MPH STOPS USING 18” MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRE

* TESLA, IN RESPONSE TO CONSUMER REPORTS, SAYS CO’S TESTING FOUND BRAKING DISTANCES AS LOW AS 126 FEET WITH ALL TIRES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE Further company coverage: