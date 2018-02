BRIEF-Tesla Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Net Loss Per Share Of $3.04

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* QUARTERLY GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $4.01

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $3.04

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.29 BILLION VERSUS $2.28 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-3.12, REVENUE VIEW $3.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CASH BALANCE OF $3.4B ENTERING Q1 2018

* 2018 REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED 2017 GROWTH

* CONTINUING TO TARGET MODEL 3 PRODUCTION RATE OF 5,000/WK BY Q2 END

* EXPECT MODEL S AND MODEL X DELIVERIES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 100,000 IN TOTAL IN 2018

* CONTINUE TO TARGET A WEEKLY MODEL 3 PRODUCTION RATE OF 2,500 BY THE END OF Q1 AND 5,000 BY THE END OF Q2

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PROJECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 2017‍​

* FOCUSED ON ACHIEVING TARGET OF 25 PERCENT GROSS MARGIN FOR MODEL 3 AFTER PRODUCTION STABILIZES AT 5,000 CARS PER WEEK

* SAYS “AT SOME POINT IN 2018, WE EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING POSITIVE QUARTERLY OPERATING INCOME ON A SUSTAINED BASIS”

* MODEL 3 NET RESERVATIONS REMAINED STABLE IN Q4

* EXPECT 2018 MODEL S AND MODEL X DELIVERIES TO BE CONSTRAINED BY SUPPLY OF CELLS WITH THE 18650 FORM FACTOR

* EXPECT ENERGY STORAGE PRODUCTS TO EXPERIENCE “SIGNIFICANT GROWTH”, WITH AIM TO AT LEAST TRIPLE SALES IN 2018

* SERVICE AND OTHER GROSS MARGIN SHOULD IMPROVE IN EACH SUBSEQUENT QUARTER IN 2018

* DIAGNOSTICS ARCHITECTURE HAS BEEN “SUBSTANTIALLY REDESIGNED” FOR MODEL 3 IN ORDER TO REDUCE PHYSICAL SERVICE VISITS BY OVER 50 PERCENT

* SAYS “THERE HAD INITIALLY BEEN CONCERNS ABOUT WHETHER MODEL 3 WOULD CANNIBALIZE MODEL S AND MODEL X. IT SEEMS THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE”

* MAJORITY OF 2018 SPENDING TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION CAPACITY INCREASE AT GIGAFACTORY 1 & FREMONT & FOR BUILDING STORES, SERVICE CENTERS, SUPERCHARGERS

* SUPERCHARGERS WILL START GENERATING REVENUE IN 2018 WITH PAY PER USE CHARGING PRIMARILY BY MODEL 3 CUSTOMERS

* SAYS “WE PLAN TO USE THE TESLA SEMI FOR OUR OWN LOGISTICS BY TRANSPORTING MODEL 3 COMPONENTS FROM GIGAFACTORY 1 TO FREMONT”

* “THIS IS THE YEAR WHEN WE BELIEVE WE CAN ACHIEVE TRUE COST PARITY - PRODUCING A PREMIUM EV LIKE THE MODEL 3”

* SAYS THIS YEAR CO AIMS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST THREE TIMES THE ENERGY STORAGE CAPACITY CO DEPLOYED IN 2017

* INITIAL PRODUCTION OF SOLAR ROOF AT GIGAFACTORY 2 STARTED IN Q4; AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH HIRING TARGETS AGREED TO WITH STATE OF NEW YORK