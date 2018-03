March 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA SAYS 96.8 MILLION VOTES WERE CAST IN FAVOR OF CEO ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN - SEC FILING

* TESLA SAYS 23.4 MILLION VOTES WERE CAST AGAINST CEO ELON MUSK'S COMPENSATION PLAN - SEC FILING