BRIEF-Tesla says about 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at end of Q2

* Update - Tesla Q2 2017 vehicle production and deliveries

* Says ‍in addition to Q2 deliveries, about 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at end of quarter​

* Says ‍delivered just over 22,000 vehicles in Q2, of which just over 12,000 were Model S and just over 10,000 were Model X​

* Says Q2 production totaled 25,708 vehicles, bringing first half 2017 production to 51,126

* Says major factor affecting Q2 deliveries was severe production shortfall of 100 kwh battery packs, which are made using new technologies on new production lines

* Says ‍about 3,500 vehicles will be counted as deliveries in Q3 2017​

* Says confident that combined deliveries of Model S and Model X in second half of 2017 will likely exceed deliveries in first half of 2017

* Says ‍until early June, production averaged about 40% below demand​

* Says finally added a sufficient number of model x cars to test drive and display fleet

* Says "there appears to be substantial untapped sales potential for Model X"

* Says "production quality and field reliability of model x, for which Tesla has been fairly criticized, have improved dramatically"

* Says "it is now rare for a newly produced Model X to have initial quality problems"