April 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA SAYS CO WITHDREW FROM PARTY AGREEMENT WITH NTSB BECAUSE IT REQUIRES THAT TESLA NOT RELEASE INFORMATION ABOUT AUTOPILOT TO THE PUBLIC

* TESLA SAYS "EVEN THOUGH WE WON'T BE A FORMAL PARTY, WE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO THE NTSB."