BRIEF-Tesla Says Recent Reports That We Have Terminated Employees Due To Their Concerns Over Health Practices Are "Fundamentally Untrue"

July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA INC - RECENT REPORTS THAT WE HAVE TERMINATED EMPLOYEES DUE TO THEIR CONCERNS OVER HEALTH PRACTICES ARE “FUNDAMENTALLY UNTRUE”

* TESLA INC - “EMPLOYEES QUOTED IN RECENT STORIES ARE STILL EMPLOYED WITH TESLA AND WE HAVE OFFERED THEM WORK MULTIPLE TIMES”

* TESLA INC - TESLA HAS OFFERED EMPLOYEES A WINDOW OF TIME TO STAY HOME “NO QUESTIONS ASKED”

* TESLA INC - WAIVED ATTENDANCE POLICY FOR SEVERAL WEEKS AFTER CO HAD APPROVAL TO REOPEN FACTORIES

* TESLA INC - THOSE EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE AT-RISK FAMILY MEMBERS AT HOME RECEIVED TWO WEEKS PAID LEAVE THROUGH MAY 31

* TESLA- ALL WE “HAVE ASKED IS THAT OUR EMPLOYEES TALK TO US AND PROVIDE US THE DETAILS OF THEIR OWN CONCERN”

* TESLA INC - "TESLA'S PROTECTIVE MEASURES MEET AND EXCEED COUNTY, STATE AND FEDERAL GUIDELINES"