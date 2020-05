BRIEF-Tesla Says Started Process Of Resuming Operations after California Governor's recent guidance

May 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA SAYS HAS STARTED PROCESS OF RESUMING OPERATIONS AT FREMONT FACTORY - BLOG

* TESLA SAYS “ALAMEDA COUNTY IS INSISTING WE SHOULD NOT RESUME OPERATIONS” - BLOG

* TESLA SAYS FILED LAWSUIT ON MAY 9 ASKING COURT TO INVALIDATE COUNTY ORDERS, TO THE EXTENT COUNTY CLAIMS THEY PREVENT TESLA FROM RESUMING OPERATIONS

* TESLA SAYS TEMPERATURE SCREENING PROTOCOL & COMMITMENT TO ADD TEMPERATURE SCREENING WHEN IT RESUMES LONG-DISTANCE SHUTTLE ROUTES SHARED WITH COUNTY

* TESLA SAYS SHARED EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES WITH COUNTY OFFICIALS - BLOG

* TESLA SAYS SHARED WITH COUNTY "FACTORY LAYOUT WITH SQUARE FOOTAGE TO ILLUSTRATE ON HOW PEOPLE ARE SPREAD OUT ACROSS OUR 6 MILLION SQUARE FOOT FACILITY"