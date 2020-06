June 19 (Reuters) -

* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS WILL HAVE TO POSTPONE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING, AS STILL NO LARGE GATHERINGS ALLOWED BY JULY 7 - TWEET

* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS NOT SURE OF NEW DATE FOR ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING, BUT IS GUESSING IT MAYBE A MONTH OR SO LATER - TWEET Source: bit.ly/2zKKHHk Further company coverage: