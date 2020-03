BRIEF-Tessenderlo Adjusted EBITDA Up At 267.1 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - TESSENDERLO GROUP NV:

* TESSENDERLO GROUP: 2019 RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALL OF THE PLANTS AND ACTIVITIES ARE RUNNING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AT THE MOMENT, EXCEPT FOR THE CURRENT DISRUPTION OF PRODUCTION AT DYKA GROUP’S FRENCH PLANT IN SAINTE-AUSTREBERTHE (SEGMENT INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS)

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.74 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.62 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF THESE EVENTS ON THE FINANCIAL RESULTS IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED

* FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTS TO 267.7 MILLION EUR, COMPARED TO 177.8 MILLION EUR IN 2018

* AS PER YEAR-END 2019, GROUP NET FINANCIAL DEBT AMOUNTS TO 347.5 MILLION EUR, INCLUDING 63.7 MILLION EUR IFRS 16 LEASE LIABILITIES

* 2020 OUTLOOK: GROUP ANTICIPATES THAT THE 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE HIGHER COMPARED TO 2019

* FY 2019 OPERATIONAL FREE CASH FLOW AMOUNTS TO 145.7 MILLION EUR, COMPARED TO 56.6 MILLION EUR IN 2018

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE THE FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Source text: bit.ly/2JgrYEO Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)