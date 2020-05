May 6 (Reuters) - TESSI SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 126.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 115.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 IMPACT WILL INEVITABLY BE MORE PRONOUNCED IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* GRADUAL LIFTING OF RESTRICTIONS SHOULD ENABLE A STEADY RECOVERY IN BUSINESS OVER COMING WEEKS

* RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT IN COUNTRIES WHERE GROUP OPERATES ARE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTING OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)