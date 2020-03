BRIEF-Tessi Says Coronavirus Crisis Will Have Significant Impact On Activity

March 23 (Reuters) - Tessi SA:

* TESSI GROUP HAS TAKEN STEPS TO ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF ITS OPERATIONS AND THE QUALITY OF ITS SERVICES, IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE RULES THE HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ RECOMMENDATIONS

* THE HEALTH CRISIS WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE VOLUME OF ACTIVITY OF THE GROUP

* IN THIS CONTEXT, TESSI IS CONSTANTLY ADAPTING ITS SYSTEM AND ITS STAFF BY USING ACCOMPANYING MEASURES FOR PART-TIME WORK, IN ORDER TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF THE DECLINE IN SALES ON PERFORMANCE GROUP ECONOMICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)