April 9 (Reuters) - Tesson Holdings Ltd:

* TESSON SHENZHEN ENTERED INTO A MOU FOR A PROPOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT BY TESSON SHENZHEN AND INVESTOR INTO JV CO

* INVESTOR TO INVEST RMB500 MILLION IN JV COMPANY; TESSON SHENZHEN TO FURTHER INVEST RMB600 MILLION IN JV COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: