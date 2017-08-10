FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum Ltd ‍provides an update with respect to three different legal proceedings​
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum Ltd ‍provides an update with respect to three different legal proceedings​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd:

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍provides an update with respect to three different legal proceedings​

* Tethys Petroleum - ‍on aug 10, Tethys Aral Gas LLP filed an application for rehabilitation with special economic court of aktobe region​

* ‍tethys Petroleum-on Aug 2,court of appeal in Almaty found in favour of Eurasia Gas Group in its appeal of decision of lower court made in co’s favour in Feb 2017​

* Tethys Petroleum - ‍on Aug 8, Tethys commenced action against RBK Bank seeking order that it provide Tethys with access to records regarding RBK Loan

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍tethys is seeking access to RBK Loan records as it “believes” records will support it in its appeal in proceeding involving EGG​

* ‍tethys Petroleum - on July 26, Aktobe City Court found in favour of co’s unit, Tethys Services Kazakhstan LLP​, in a proceeding brought by Alex Skripka

* ‍tethys Petroleum - intends to appeal court of appeal in Almaty’s decision to supreme court in Almaty​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.