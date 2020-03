March 5 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN CONNECTION WITH BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - EXERCISED ITS OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN FULL & ADDITIONAL 4.4 MILLION UNITS WERE ISSUED FOR ADDITIONAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $2.3 MILLION