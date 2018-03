March 14 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION WAS GRANTED FOR ACTIVE MOIETY OF DRUG PPP001 AND NOT FORMULATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: