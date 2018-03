March 16 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ANNOUNCES A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - CONDUCTING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 4.5 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $1.00 PER UNIT

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO ADVANCE COMPANY'S PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PPP001