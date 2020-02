Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA INITIATES A PROOF OF CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ITS OPHTHALMIC DRUG IN DOGS

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - TRIAL FOR ITS OPHTHALMIC DRUG IN DOGS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 30, 2020