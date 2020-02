Feb 24 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON QIXLEEF FOLLOWING LETTER OF ADVICE & TYPE B MEETING WITH USA FDA

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - QIXLEEF GLOBAL MARKET IS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE NONCANCER PAIN INDICATIONS.

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - SCIENTIFIC APPROACH TO QUALITY CONTROL OF QIXLEEF VALIDATED BY FDA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: