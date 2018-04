BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Landmark Commercialization Term Sheet For Its Product PPP001 In Israel

April 24 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA SIGNS LANDMARK COMMERCIALIZATION TERM SHEET FOR ITS LEAD PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT, PPP001, IN ISRAEL

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD

* TETRA BIO PHARMA INC - UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: