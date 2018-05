May 4 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIOPHARMA SIGNS SECOND COMMERCIALIZATION DEAL WITH AZEVEDOS INDUSTRIA FARMACEUTICA, S.A. FOR THE LEAD RX PRODUCT PPP001

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, SHARE OF PROFITS GENERATED BY SALES OF PPP001 IN PORTUGAL FROM AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: