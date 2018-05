May 17 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA NATURAL HEALTH SIGNS A SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF RX PRINCEPS™, ITS PREMIUM MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCT

* TETRA NATURAL HEALTH- AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE ALSO INCLUDES SALES OF TETRA NATURAL HEALTH'S INHALATION DEVICE, AIR FILTERS AND ITS MUNCHIES B GONE GUM