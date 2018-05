Tetra Tech Inc:

* TETRA TECH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q3 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 TO $0.68 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $509.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASING EPS GUIDANCE FOR FY18

* SEES 2018 ONGOING EPS TO RANGE FROM $2.50 TO $2.62 AND NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.15 BILLION TO $2.25 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.50, REVENUE VIEW $2.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59, REVENUE VIEW $525.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S