BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Q1 Adj Loss Per Share $0.06

May 8 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc:

* TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND PROVIDES TOTAL YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $199 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $209.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TETRA TECHNOLOGIES - 2018 TOTAL YEAR PROJECTED LOSS BEFORE TAXES IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $7.5 MILLION AND $27.5 MILLION

* TETRA TECHNOLOGIES - SEES 2018 TOTAL EBITDA $168 MILLION TO $188 MILLION