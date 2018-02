Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SWIFTWATER ENERGY SERVICES, EXPAND ITS WATER MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO AND PERMIAN BASIN FOOTPRINT

* DEAL FOR CONSIDERATION OF $40 MILLION OF CASH, 7.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK WILL BE PAID BY CO AT CLOSING