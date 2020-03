March 6 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE EXPANDED ALLIANCE

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS- CO,SHIONOGI WILL WORK TOGETHER TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BPN14770

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS -UNDER TERMS OF EXPANDED ALLIANCE, SHIONOGI HAS INCREASED ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CO TO 50%

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS - SHIONOGI HAS OPTION TO COMPLETE A STRUCTURED BUYOUT OF REMAINING EQUITY IN CO IF CERTAIN CLOSING CONDITIONS ARE MET