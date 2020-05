Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY SHIONOGI

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS - TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE OF UP TO $500 MILLION

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS -TETRA WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SHIONOGI

* TETRA THERAPEUTICS -SHIONOGI WILL HAVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO BPN14770 AND ALL TETRA COMPOUNDS